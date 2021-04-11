Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 548 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,334 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $3,907,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 38,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 231,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $51.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

