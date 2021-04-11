Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

Shares of IDXX opened at $502.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.40 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

