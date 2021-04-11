Private Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.44.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,399 shares of company stock worth $34,096,430. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $246.10 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $248.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.