Private Trust Co. NA Increases Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,658 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

