Private Trust Co. NA Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL opened at $131.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of -182.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.