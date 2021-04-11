PRiVCY (PRIV) Price Hits $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded up 85.7% against the U.S. dollar. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $89,363.46 and approximately $748.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.