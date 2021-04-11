Project Pai Price Hits $0.0416 on Top Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $64.05 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project Pai has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047126 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00014946 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,741,218,374 coins and its circulating supply is 1,538,127,573 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.