Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $57,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

NYSE:PLD opened at $109.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

