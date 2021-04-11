ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). ProPetro posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

