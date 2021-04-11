Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PROSY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

PROSY stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. Prosus has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

