Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%.

PTGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

PTGX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 437,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,540. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

