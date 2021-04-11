Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $5.83. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Provention Bio shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 89,951 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Provention Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $507 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.