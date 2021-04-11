Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 91,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 171,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

