Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Receives “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PMMAF opened at $108.59 on Friday. Puma has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $116.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average of $101.06.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

