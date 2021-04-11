Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 685 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

EWX stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $56.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.