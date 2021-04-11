Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 210 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 646.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,759,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,009,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ameren by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,820,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 49.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.