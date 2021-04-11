Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

IWS stock opened at $111.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $112.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

