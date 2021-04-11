Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Shares Gap Up to $10.59

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.59, but opened at $10.89. Pzena Investment Management shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 296 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $767.92 million, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Pzena Investment Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 54.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 221.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 17.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

