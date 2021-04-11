Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Issued By Taglich Brothers

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Industries Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Air Industries Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of AIRI opened at $1.35 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $43.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,404 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Air Industries Group worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

