Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for ImmunityBio, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for ImmunityBio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ImmunityBio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $16.87 on Friday. ImmunityBio has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

