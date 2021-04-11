Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Increased by Analyst

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.02. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,046,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

