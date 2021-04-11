Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Lowered by B. Riley

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.31.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0394 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

