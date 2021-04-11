Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Decreased by Analyst

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Goodfood Market in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$91.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.21 million.

In other news, Director Donald John Olds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.19, for a total transaction of C$263,788.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$824,337.50.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.