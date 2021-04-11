Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Reduced by Northcoast Research (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.89. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

SWK stock opened at $201.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.87 and its 200-day moving average is $179.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $204.70.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,976,000 after acquiring an additional 322,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,512,000 after acquiring an additional 227,349 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

