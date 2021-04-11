Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Lowered by Analyst

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Greenbrier Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GBX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,849.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 816,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 774,488 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,351.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $378,399.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,549 over the last ninety days. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

