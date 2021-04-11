QANplatform Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, QANplatform has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One QANplatform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QANplatform has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $2,779.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00083761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.00621563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00040665 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About QANplatform

QANplatform (CRYPTO:QARK) is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform. QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

Buying and Selling QANplatform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

