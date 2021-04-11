QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,904 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of QEP Resources worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,517,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,517 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $13,738,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,504,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 87,139 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,656,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QEP opened at $4.08 on Friday. QEP Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $989.67 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 5.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). QEP Resources had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QEP shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.03.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

