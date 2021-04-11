Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Raised to C$2.00

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

CVE QUIS opened at C$1.63 on Friday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

