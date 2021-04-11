Randall D. Miles Sells 30,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,254,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $1,592,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,743,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.63 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

