Ravencoin Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $12.06 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $12.06 million and $143,035.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,797.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,149.85 or 0.03595231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.05 or 0.00419833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.81 or 0.01145218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.34 or 0.00540736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.01 or 0.00453220 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.20 or 0.00363225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00033637 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.39 or 0.00208028 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,510,290,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

