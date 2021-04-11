Raymond James Boosts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$11.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.86% from the company’s previous close.

FRU has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.65.

Shares of FRU opened at C$7.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$984.45 million and a PE ratio of -62.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.50.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

