Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 163 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,174 shares of company stock worth $2,323,930. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $342.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.14 and its 200-day moving average is $291.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $128.92 and a 52 week high of $347.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

