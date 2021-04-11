Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,650 Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTZ. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at $338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at $6,304,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,790,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTZ opened at $25.25 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTZ. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

