Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $388,000 Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $185.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $195.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

