Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $356,000 in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,522 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 857.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 629,039 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 33.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in KBR by 44.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $38.48 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.92 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

