Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $358,000 in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 759,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 537,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after acquiring an additional 49,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $8,074,116.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares in the company, valued at $45,725,251.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,372 shares of company stock worth $22,185,198. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $77.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average is $77.33. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

