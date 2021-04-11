Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 415 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 77,705 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,519,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,537,000 after purchasing an additional 554,488 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of EMLC opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

