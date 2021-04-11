Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Roxgold (TSE:ROXG)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$2.40 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of ROXG stock opened at C$1.75 on Wednesday. Roxgold has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$655.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00.

About Roxgold

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

