Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of REPH opened at $3.26 on Friday. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $101.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 56.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

