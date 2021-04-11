Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Gap Down to $23.25

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $22.58. Rekor Systems shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 10,660 shares.

REKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

