Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.82% from the stock’s current price.

RS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $154.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $159.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

