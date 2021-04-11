Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 298,031 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth $75,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth $89,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $370.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.66. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $11.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

