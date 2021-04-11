Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,696,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,387,000 after acquiring an additional 619,169 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,469,000. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,183,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,355,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 123,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGV opened at $96.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.64 and a 1-year high of $96.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average of $86.27.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

