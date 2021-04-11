Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 63,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVXL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.