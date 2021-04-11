Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,169 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Cellect Biotechnology worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

APOP stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

Cellect Biotechnology Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

