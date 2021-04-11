Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $259,133.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

