renBTC Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $59,907.34 or 0.99813406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $713.80 million and $16.39 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00056078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00085641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.98 or 0.00621436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00042525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00034828 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,915 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

