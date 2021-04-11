Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Decreased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 79.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109,911 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $103.55 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.34 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.85.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

