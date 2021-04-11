Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1,147.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,766 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $68.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.