Rhoda Phillippo Purchases 2,000 Shares of APA Group (ASX:APA) Stock

APA Group (ASX:APA) insider Rhoda Phillippo bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$10.15 ($7.25) per share, with a total value of A$20,300.00 ($14,500.00).

Rhoda Phillippo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get APA Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, Rhoda Phillippo bought 2,000 shares of APA Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$9.80 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of A$19,600.00 ($14,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17.

About APA Group

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.